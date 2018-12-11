Online gamer’s eight-hour a day habit

Gamer Luke James Munday playing Fortnite in the video that allegedly includes him hitting his partner.

WARNING: Distressing content.

The Sydney gamer arrested by police on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his pregnant partner while their two young children screamed and cried was once lauded for his tech skills - skills that landed him a top job at Telstra.

Luke Munday, 26, was arrested just before midnight on Sunday, around three hours after he could be heard on his livestream allegedly getting into a violent fight with his 21-year-old pregnant partner. He has since been charged with common assault and will face court on Thursday.

In the video stream, Mr Munday, also known by his Twitch streaming name MrDeadMoth, can be heard screaming at his partner to "f**k off" and telling her he will be "out soon" after playing popular online game Fortnite for hours.

As she approaches him at his computer, the 26-year-old streamer can be heard telling her to go away.

"Can you not? I said I'll be out soon," he says.

"No computer, I'm sick of this sh*t," the woman responds.