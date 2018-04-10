Menu
Sam Reid will miss eight weeks with a quad injury.
AFL

Double blow for Swans: Reid out for eight weeks

by NEIL CORDY
10th Apr 2018 11:03 AM

SYDNEY has suffered a massive double blow with Sam Reid ruled out for eight weeks with a quad tendon injury and Lewis Melican out for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Reid was playing in his first game for the year after missing Rounds 1 and 2 with hamstring tightness.

"He has a quad tendon damage," coach John Longmire said.

"We are not quite sure (about the amount of time on the sidelines) but it's probably around the eight-week mark. It's really disappointing news for him and us."

Reid was among Sydney's best players kicking two important goals and marking strongly up forward.

The injury happened in the last five minutes of the match with the result still up for grabs. Longmire said there was no chance to rest Reid under the circumstances.

"It's a tough game and it happened in the last five minutes when the game was in the balance," Longmire said.

"It was not something that you can be conservative with if you are trying to win the game. It was very simple - he just turned. There wasn't much in it at all.

"He has an extended period to get himself right. He's a critical player for us."

Reid missed the entire 2016 season with hamstring and calf injuries.

Lewis Melican has hurt his hamstring. Picture: Getty
Lewis Melican has hurt his hamstring. Picture: Getty

In a shocking finish to the match for Sydney, Melican hurt his hamstring in the same passage of play as Reid's injury.

"He is going to miss a couple of weeks as well," Longmire said.

"He did his within a second of Sam. It is unfortunate two of our better key position players went down at the same time."

Longmire said Aliir Aliir was unlikely to be considered as a replacement after playing his first football in five weeks in the NEAFL.

The replacements could come in a combination of tall and small players with Zak Jones coming into consideration along with Darcy Cameron.

afl hamstring lewis melican sam reid sydney swans

