Buijs sends scare through Sydney camp

THERE was a small scare in the Sydney FC camp, with Jordy Buijs seen training separately from the rest of the squad.

The Dutch defender was reportedly struggling with a sore back and only did some light walking and stretches. But with everything on the line against Melbourne Victory in Saturday night's semi-final, it's unlikely to keep Buijs, who has been so crucial for Sydney at the back, sidelined for the match.

The centre-back is one of several Sky Blues players coming off contract at the end of the season, along with the club's record-breaking striker Bobo.

The Brazilian has scored a remarkable 27 goals in 27 A-League games this season, but says he is yet to decide his future.

"I don't know yet - let's see what happens at the end of the season," Bobo said. "I will talk about the next season when this season is over."

Sydney are unbeaten in their last eight games against Victory, with Victory's last win at Allianz Stadium nearly three years ago.

It's a record Bobo says motivates the team and he expects to add to it on Saturday night.

"Motivation and also confidence, because the last seven games we've played really well against them. We expect one more good performance," he said.

"I think it will be a good game. It's always when we play against them a tough game, we expect a tough game, but we prepare for everything and we know what we need to do. We will put on a greater and stronger performance."

There have been plenty of similarities to last season, when the Sydney swept aside all before them to claim the double, but Bobo believes the current team is better than last year.

The players also have the added motivation of adding another trophy for their departing coach Graham Arnold.

"He's a great coach and he's helped us a lot this year," Bobo said. "We wish all the best for him and we want to finish with one more trophy for him.

"I think it's better than last season; the atmosphere is better and I think the team is better. Everything is better."