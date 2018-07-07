Sydney FC hunting Torres as Bobo, Mierzejewski depart club

Fernando Torres might be on his way to the A-League.

SYDNEY FC are on the hunt for ex-Spain striker Fernando Torres after confirming the departures of marquee striker Bobo and Johnny Warren Medallist Adrian Mierzejewski.

"We have some very exciting targets who we are talking to and I'm looking forward to bringing in more quality to an already experienced and talented squad," recently appointed Sydney FC coach Steve Corica said on Saturday.

Spanish star Torres is considering his options after calling time on his second spell at childhood club Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan striker has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS or Japan, but the A-League, and in particular Sydney, could entice him Down Under - in a similar way to Alessandro Del Piero in 2012.

On Saturday the Sky Blues announced they had transferred A-League golden boot Bobo to a Turkish club and Polish ace Mierzejewski was headed to China.

Bobo is on his way out of Sydney FC. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty

"There's no doubt Bobo and Adrian had excellent seasons for us and we wanted both to stay, but it's part of football that players want to move on and seek fresh challenges and experiences for their family," Corica said.

The transfer fees will reportedly net the A-League Premier's Plate winners about $2 million, with the clubs involved believed to be Alanyaspor and Changchun Yatai.

Bobo, who scored an A-League record 27 goals last season, re-signed as a marquee less than a month ago.

"I've had a fantastic couple of years with Sydney FC, which have been among the most memorable in my career and I will never forget my time in Australia," 33-year-old Bobo said.

Adrian Mierzejewski had a contractual rift with Sydney FC. Picture: Toby Zerna

"However, this is a unique opportunity for me and my family to pursue one final challenge in my career."

Former Polish international Mierzejewski, 31, leaves the Sky Blues one season into a three-year deal after hinting at a contractual rift between himself and the club.

The Sky Blues have one marquee position open and four international player spots available, after the re-signing of Milos Ninkovic on a two-year deal in May.

