VISITING: DJ Matt Vaughan.
Whats On

Sydney DJ for Delicious party

12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

IT's time to put on their dancing disco boots and celebrate eight years of Delicious in Lismore.

To help celebrate the ocassion, Frou Frou productions are bringing producer of Loose Ends parties in Sydney, DJ Matt Vaughan.

Playing anything from House to Techno to Disco to Funk, Matt Vaughan likes to surprise as much as satisfy a dancefloor, and entertain your mind as well as your body.

Mr Vaughan said on 2015 he finds the Delicious crowds musically adventurous.

"So it's really fun to play parties because I feel like I can go all over the place with my music and the crowd seems to be very responsive."

Joining Matt Vaughan on the decks will be Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson, aka DJ 1iSAMURAi.

Entry on the night is $15. You can pre-purchase your tickets from Eventbrite.

