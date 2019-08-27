Aussie dad’s insane $96m lotto win

A Sydney father has just discovered he's more than $96 million richer after winning the country's second-biggest individual lottery prize.

The unnamed man, from Chatswood in Sydney's Lower North Shore, won the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1447, which was drawn today.

The office worker received the call from lottery officials while he was in the office and was initially stunned by the news.

"You're sh*ting me," he said.

"I can only say holy sh*t.

"Jesus Christ! I'm at work at the moment so I wasn't expecting this phone call.

"I'm shaking. I'm just waiting for someone to tell me I'm being punked."

He said it was difficult to describe how he felt after receiving the news.

The winner now plans to quit his job. Picture: Supplied

"Stunned. That's the only word I can think of to describe how I am feeling right now," he said.

"I just really don't know what to say.

"I know a number of people who are going to be extremely happy when I tell them I have won.

"I can't wait to call my wife and tell her I have won. I don't think she'll believe me. I'm a bit of a prankster, so she'll probably think I'm pulling a fast one."

The regular lotto player said he planned to quit his job.

"This is going to change my life immeasurably," he said.

"I'm going to look after my kids and make sure they are set up for the future.

"Then I am going to find the most outrageous holiday I can think of to take myself on. I've always wanted to travel so maybe I'll work my way around the world.

"It's unlikely that I am going to finish the day out at work. I'm pretty sure I'll quit. My endless lunchbreak starts now."

The man purchased his entry of one random number online at thelott.com and is the second-biggest individual lottery winner in Australian history.

The current record holder is a Sydney woman who scored a $107.5 million Powerball prize in January this year.

The healthcare provider, who wished to remain anonymous, said she would keep working and that she also planned to share her winnings with her family, give "a whole slab of money" to her favourite charity, and perhaps even "buy a caravan and travel around".

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she told The Lott at the time.

"I'm not quite sure what to do but of course I will be helping my family."