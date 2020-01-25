Sydney child rushed to ER over coronavirus

A child was rushed to hospital after landing in Sydney overnight, suspected of having contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Health authorities carried out an emergency response at Sydney airport before midnight on Friday, after the child began displaying flu-like symptoms.

A team of paramedics in protective gear were called in, rushing the child to the emergency department of Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick as a precaution.

The child was later discharged with a clean bill of health.

As of yesterday, four people have been tested for coronavirus in NSW with two patients cleared and another two still awaiting results, authorities say.

Airports around the world have taken to using thermal scanners in order to screen passengers on arrival. The technology pictured is being used at Manila's international airport, Philippines. Picture: AP/Aaron Favila

A passenger wears a protective mask on arrival at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said yesterday the four patients had been placed in isolation and did not pose a risk of transmitting the virus, which has killed 26 people so far in China.

NSW Health said yesterday two suspected cases of coronavirus had now been cleared while the other two cases remained under investigation.

"We're encouraging people who have come back from Wuhan, or who have been in contact with confirmed cases in China or in other countries, to please seek care if you develop any symptoms of fever, sore throat, pneumonia, a cough or respiratory symptoms of any sort," she said.

Dr Chant said testing took about six hours but that time frame would likely shrink in the future.

"It is important that we detect cases early," she said.

Three international teams - including a team of researchers from University of Queensland - are working around the clock to develop a vaccine for the virus.

UQ scientists with the weight of the world on their shoulders: one of three places chosen to develop a vaccine for #coronavirus. They hoped for 3 years - they have 16 weeks. ‘ we always knew this call would come’ @7NewsBrisbane @UQ_News pic.twitter.com/I7kIAJwSxK — Erin Edwards (@ErinEdwards7) January 24, 2020

The four patients presented with symptoms at Sydney hospitals.

None of the four were on a flight that arrived at Sydney Airport from Wuhan on Thursday. No passengers on that flight were ill when they arrived, authorities have confirmed.

But they could still become unwell in the coming week, Australia's chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy said on Thursday.

Dr Chant stressed there were no confirmed cases in NSW and authorities would update the public if there were.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the virus and outbound travel is now banned.

More than 800 people have infected with the virus.

Health authorities are reminding people of the simple things they can do to reduce their risk of contracting the disease.