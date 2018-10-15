They’re here! Harry and Meghan touch down

Sydney chaos as Harry and Meghan land to start royal tour.

Sydney chaos as Harry and Meghan land to start royal tour.

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in a drenched Sydney this morning as police and security guards surround the airport today.

Royal couple Harry and Meghan are expected to touch down in Sydney in a low-key arrival with the first of their 76 engagements across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to begin tomorrow.

Extra security at Sydney Airport for the arrivals of the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive into Sydney Airport on British Airways. Picture: Sunrise



Harry and Meghan will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island as part of the couple's first major royal tour.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28.

The sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

Prince Harry and Meghan

The couple will mark the games' launch and closing ceremony in Sydney.

Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia is seen as a key one for the royal couple who, during a TV interview to mark their engagement last November, spoke of their desire to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth member countries including Australia.

The visit comes six months after Prince Charles made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games on Queensland's Gold Coast.