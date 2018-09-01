Menu
A boy has died while crowwing the road during peak hour in Sydney’s Bankstown. Picture: Joel Carrett
News

Teen killed by truck while crossing road

1st Sep 2018 3:19 AM

A TEENAGER has died after he was struck by a semi-trailer during peak hour traffic in Sydney's southwest.

The semi-trailer hit the 16-year-old boy while he was crossing the intersection of Chapel Road and Edwards Street at Bankstown about 5pm on Friday, NSW Police said in a statement.

Four NSW Ambulance units arrived on the scene and treated the boy.

It is understood he went into cardiac arrest while paramedics tended to him on the street.

He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in critical condition but tragically died around 7pm.

The truck driver, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, wasn't injured but has been taken to Bankstown Hospital for mandatory testing.

He was then arrested and charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasion death.

He was refused bail and will appear in court on Saturday.

