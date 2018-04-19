Sycophantic piranhas

FRENEMY: Good old Facie will tell you whatever you want to hear and nod along when you talk about politics.

IF WE have learned one thing recently, watching Mark Zuckerberg testify in the US Senate over the Cambridge Analytica data breach, it is that Facebook is not our friend.

No indeedy, Facebook is the shop assistant that will never tell you the dress you are trying on does in fact make your bum look big.

Facebook is the bloke who swears you are a dead ringer for Barnsey when you belt out Working Class Man at the pub on a Friday night.

As long as you buy the dress and keep shouting the beers, good old Facie will tell you whatever you want to hear and nod along when you talk about politics.

But eventually you'll catch sight of yourself in a shop window and wonder who that woman with the arse the size of a paddock is.

Or you'll see yourself in the mirror behind the bar as your standing on the pool table playing an air guitar solo on a pool cue and wonder why 1990s Meatloaf is staring back at you.

Then you'll realise Facie doesn't know WTF they are talking about, and besides they have been filming you on their iPhone all along and selling the videos to their creepy Russian friends.

Being on Facebook is like swimming in a sparkling tropical stream filled with sycophantic talking piranhas each taking a little byte out of you even as they lavish you with attention.

Anyway I'm off to put this editorial up on Facebook. Irony complete.