Sword threat accused was on five suspended sentences

A CORAKI man charged with threatening a man with a samurai sword will fight his charges.

Bruce Desmond Randall, 38, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Represented by defence solicitor Matthew Bogunovich, Mr Randall lodged not guilty pleas to charges of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm and being involved with a group threatening violence.

He was charged after an alleged incident in Coraki on Sunday.

Police have alleged Mr Randall went to the home of Travis Collins armed with a samurai sword about 4.30pm.

He allegedly returned to Mr Collins' home about three hours later, armed with a knife.

Mr Bogunovich applied for his client to be released on bail on "very strict conditions".

"The relevant concerns would be victim safety," Mr Bogunovich said.

"I'd submit to your honour that conditions would mitigate this to an acceptable level."

He indicated there may be some negotiations with the prosecution about Mr Randall's charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern refused bail and noted Mr Randall was currently serving five suspended sentences.

"Even if your negotiations are successful he's still got 18 months' jail to serve on five suspended sentences," Mr Heilpern said.

"The problem for Mr Randall is that there is a prosecution case that is overwhelmingly strong."

Mr Randall interrupted proceedings to refute the allegations made against him.

Mr Heilpern ordered the police brief of evidence to be served by June 26.

The matter will return to court on July 9.