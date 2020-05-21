Menu
WEAPONS FOUND: Richmond Police District officers have arrested a man in Coraki after they executed a firearms prohibition order on a Minto St property. Photo courtesy NSW Police.
Sword, hunting knives, shotgun seized during search

Alison Paterson
21st May 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
A MAN has been charged after police searched a North Coast property, where they found a shotgun, hunting knives and a sword.

Police said around 8.30am yesterday, officers from Richmond Police Rural Crime Prevention Team - with assistance from the Richmond Police detectives, the Target Action Group, Operations Support Group officers and Tweed/Byron officers - executed a firearms prohibition order at a home on Minto Street, Coraki, where they spoke with a 41-year-old man.

TOP STORY: Byron woman still has virus after 68 days

During a search of the property, police located a double-barrel shotgun, ammunition, hunting knives, a sword, laser pointers, cannabis and prescribed restricted substances.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a firearm while unlicensed, possessing ammunition without a permit, firearm found on premises subject to firearms prohibition orders, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday June 29.

Officers attached to Richmond Police Rural Crime Prevention Team executed two additional firearms prohibition orders at properties in Marom Creek and Evans Head yesterday as part of Operation Athena.

During those searches, police allegedly located knuckle dusters, tasers, several knives, ammunition and cannabis.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Ty Johnston confirmed this search was a planned operation under the Firearm Prohibition Orders.

"This was a good collaborative effort within RPD with the Rural Crime Prevention  team with staff coming in from other areas such as the Tweed to assist."

 

Inquiries are continuing.

