Director Sustainable Communities & Environment Tracey Stinson, Foreman Construction Scott Buckleton, Councillor James Owen, Member for Tweed Geoff Provest MP, Councillor Ron Cooper, Program Leader Recreation Operations Murray Smith and Manager Parks & Active Communities Stewart Brawley at the switch-on of the new night lighting.
News

Switch flicked on $3.2 million sport complex

Jessica Lamb
11th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:59 AM
A LIGHT has been shone on the Kingscliff Regional Sports Complex Masterplan - literally.

Better night lighting was officially switched on at Walter Peate Reserve yesterday as part of stage one of the $3.2 million project.

Lighting up to 100 lux has been installed on three sports fields alongside 200 lux lighting for the premier football field.

The addition now allows both training and competitions to be held in the evenings.

Completed upgrades to athletic facilities were also part of stage one plans, with construction underway of a new clubhouse and amenities building.

The carpark upgrade including access points and landscaping is in the design stage.

Parks and active communities manager Stewart Brawley said by staggering the project outcomes, the council aimed to limit the impact on users of the facilities.

The new lights will be a welcome addition to the clubs who call the complex home, including: Cudgen Junior and Senior Cricket Clubs, Kingscliff Hockey Club, Kingscliff Football Club, Tweed Little Athletics Centre and Cudgen Junior Rugby League Club.


Tweed Daily News

