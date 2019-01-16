Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RISING STAR: Byron Bay golfer Conor Whitelock won the South Australian Junior Masters.
RISING STAR: Byron Bay golfer Conor Whitelock won the South Australian Junior Masters. Christian Morrow
Sport

Swing of success for Byron golfer

Mitchell Craig
by
15th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Bay golfer Conor Whitelock won his first major event in style with a convincing 11-shot victory at the South Australian Junior Masters event at Adelaide.

In a rare feat, the 17-year-old hit the lowest score in each of the three rounds, against 49 of Australia's top juniors.

He finished the third round five-under par 67 after shooting rounds of 68 and 69 on the first two days of competition.

"It came out of nowhere really and this would be my biggest win in a junior ranking event,” Whitelock said.

"I've been competing seriously for a couple of years now and I was really happy to win this one.”

After starting his final round on the fifth hole, he was one-over through nine holes walking on to the 14th tee before birdies on six of his final nine holes, including four straight to complete his round.

Whitelock is also a member of the Coolangatta-Tweed Heads club which has allowed him selection in the Queensland junior development team.

He has picked up the nickname as "Mr Casual” for his calm on-course demeanour at Byron Bay as his game has gone to the next level over the past 12 months.

"I don't mind it, it probably explains a lot about me and the way I play,” Whitelock said.

"But I definitely take the game seriously, I'm out practising every day and want to play more golf next year when I finish school. I might even move to the Gold Coast to be closer to my coach and use the facilities up there.”

Whitelock is about to start Year 12 at Byron Bay High School but will first play in the NSW Amateur tournament at Mona Vale and Terrey Hills in Sydney next week.

He credits strong competition in the club ranks at Byron Bay for preparing him for bigger tournaments.

He came third overall in the clubs Pro-Am event with the PGA Legends Tour in 2017 and is the one of the best juniors they have had in recent years

"It's a great course, nothing is ever a problem and the club has done a lot for me,” Whitelock said. "It's hard to win a stroke event with guys like Dave Calvert playing there.

"Greg Stewart (club professional) has been great, he would be one of the best club pro's getting around.

"Harvey Remfrey is a Ballina junior that's just come across too, so there is plenty of competition for me.”

Whitelock plans to contest the The Australian Boys' Amateur Championships at Southport on the Gold Coast in April.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    premium_icon Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    News LISMORE teenager Shari Rose bravely fought cancer right to the very end.

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    premium_icon Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    News Owner occupiers are predicted to snap up this exclusive property

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    premium_icon Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    Council News Residents can expect to pay more rates into the future

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    premium_icon Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    Crime A dodgy bail excuse was this man's biggest mistake

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM