Swing into some belly dancing

BELLY dancing is more than just hip swirling, with the ancient dance opening up a whole new world of confidence and friendship for women on the Northern Rivers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Fresh from an Indian sojourn and armed with belly dance training from the top instructors of London and Cairo, Melanie Sison instructs on a "fluid, sensual style” of dance.

Her classes at Kyogle, Nimbin and Byron Bay have grown in the last two years, with Kyogle 59-year-old Julie Warren just one devotee.

"This has just brought so much more movement in my body,” Ms Warren said.

"I think it's very sexy and you just feel more in touch with yourself.

"A lot of things transform your life, and this is something I would definitely recommend.”

Ms Sison, also a yoga teacher, said she grew up in Casino a shy teenager, playing netball and tending to horses.

She only began teaching belly dance after returning from overseas.

"Mostly mature women are coming in at the moment, but I haven't been able to tap into the youngsters, maybe due to the preconceived ideas of what belly dance is,” Ms Sison said.

"There is not that much appreciation of the art form.

"It's an ancient dance that was performed for special occasions at temples.

"Now it's a whole blend of techniques, with modern music. I would have loved something like this when I was younger.”

Info: zanzihealth@yahoo.com.au