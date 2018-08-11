Curvy models at the top of their game

‘I saw the pictures and I thought, you are joking’, said Falkiner.

FORMER Biggest Loser contestant turned host Fiona Falkiner said Australia has come a long way when it comes to the acceptance of curvy models since her time on the hit weight loss show.

The reality TV star turned model, who recently signed with a London agency, said the local industry is now much more inclusive of all different types of bodies and ethnicities.

"I have been in this industry for eight or nine years now and the opportunities for curvier girls to get out there and represent brands is incredible and has changed so much," Falkiner said.

"It is really exciting. Brands are finally realising they need to cater for everyone and they are getting on board with catering to all different types of people and different bodies.

Falkiner's latest gig is as a model for Northern Beaches swimwear brand Saint Somebody - a label which aims to celebrate bodies that have curves and "the beautiful diversity of womankind."

"This was such an amazing shoot," she said.

"Saint Somebody is a beautiful Australian designed brand. The swimsuits are great. They are a great fit and the colours are beautiful. It is great to have brand out there which caters to women of different shapes and sizes."

Saint Somebody was founded by Sophie Henderson-Smart, a mum of two and lifelong Sydneysider, after she couldn't find anything that catered to the curvier woman that wasn't, "loud and garish, unflattering or made from cheap and flimsy material."

"I love the water and I was unable to find a pair of swimmers that made me feel like I could comfortably and happily take on the beach or pool in style," Henderson-Smart said.

"I wanted a product that ticked a basic list of needs that didn't currently exist and knowing what was available in the mainstream market and online, I used my business and marketing experience to create the product I had been searching for."

Falkiner was a contestant on The Biggest Loser in 2006 and went on to host The Biggest Loser Transformed series in 2017.