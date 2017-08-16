Swimming with sharks an experience for Bethany

Bethany Grace Spoor, 20 discusses her skincare range with two of the investors from Channel 10's Shark Tank.

LAST night's episode of Shark Tank saw one of the Northern Rivers young entrepreneurs go the extra mile for her small business.

McKees Hill's Bethany Spoor, 20 stood in front of the investors on the Channel 10 program to pitch her idea of a custom skincare shop where clients can have a skin care regime tailor-made to suit their needs.

"My heart was racing, I was confident,” Bethany said.

"(It was) weird, so cool. I had to clear my mind.”

The final result was Bethany didn't receive backing from any of the investors, but she didn't see it as a loss at all.

"I went on there to meet them and what they thought of my business and of me,” she said.

"I came out really happy. You are hoping to get that partnership but they were so lovely and excited about me and my story and what I had to offer in skin care.”

Since the show Bethany said two of the investors, including Boost Juice's founder Janine Allis, have offered to mentor her and another, Naomi Simson of online retail site RedBalloon has offered to sell the GraceBethany range of skincare.

Bethany has some wise and now experienced words for those who may be looking at having the same experience.

"You have got to know your business 100%, your numbers and have clear vision (of where it's going),” she said.

"If you don't know, how do you expect someone else to?

Bethany said it was very important to back yourself.

If you'd like to see more of Bethany's skincare range and learn more about her custom skincare shop idea you can visit bethanygrace.net.