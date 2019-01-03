Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bluebottle on Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head.
A bluebottle on Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg
Environment

Swimmers warned of bluebottles flocking to coastline

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jan 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the beautiful hot weather across the region has come an influx of bluebottles to the region's beaches.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said while numbers of the stinging creatures were "nothing out of the ordinary” for this time of year, they had been seeing a large number of stings.

"We are seeing an increase of bluebottles due to the north easterly winds blowing,” Mr Keough said.

He said the warmer water and air temperatures also contributed to the high numbers.

This has seen lifesavers and lifeguards busy applying first aid to beachgoers.

"Inshore our (water) conditions are up to 22C, offshore they're up to 25C,” he said.

"Our lifeguards and lifesavers have been treating a large number of bluebottle stings up and down the North Coast.

"It's nothing we don't expect this time of year.”

If you're not near lifeguards or lifesavers and are stung by a bluebottle, Mr Keough said you should apply warm (not scalding) water to the sting.

If warm water isn't available, use cold water or ice and if required, seek medical attention.

Mr Keough said to avoid the greatest number of bluebottles, swimmers should consider heading to the beach earlier in the day, before the wind picks up.

beach conditions bluebottles north coast beaches northern rivers beaches northern rivers environment surf life saving far north coast
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    News Authorities are urging swimmers to be "shark smart"

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    premium_icon Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    Music The popular band celebrated 40 years playing music

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:34 PM

    Local Partners