Swimmers warned of bluebottles flocking to coastline

A bluebottle on Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

WITH the beautiful hot weather across the region has come an influx of bluebottles to the region's beaches.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said while numbers of the stinging creatures were "nothing out of the ordinary” for this time of year, they had been seeing a large number of stings.

"We are seeing an increase of bluebottles due to the north easterly winds blowing,” Mr Keough said.

He said the warmer water and air temperatures also contributed to the high numbers.

This has seen lifesavers and lifeguards busy applying first aid to beachgoers.

"Inshore our (water) conditions are up to 22C, offshore they're up to 25C,” he said.

"Our lifeguards and lifesavers have been treating a large number of bluebottle stings up and down the North Coast.

"It's nothing we don't expect this time of year.”

If you're not near lifeguards or lifesavers and are stung by a bluebottle, Mr Keough said you should apply warm (not scalding) water to the sting.

If warm water isn't available, use cold water or ice and if required, seek medical attention.

Mr Keough said to avoid the greatest number of bluebottles, swimmers should consider heading to the beach earlier in the day, before the wind picks up.