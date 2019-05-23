Swimmers to have access to pools over winter

At least one public pool in the Ballina Shire will remain open over the winter months.

THIS winter swimmers will continue enjoying access to Ballina Shire's heated community pools.

In previous years, the community pools have closed simultaneously for up to five months over the cooler months.

But since their redevelopment the pools have been increasingly popular, so this year the council has decided to close one pool facility at one time.

The Ballina War Memorial Swimming Pool will be closed from June 1 to June 30.

During this time the Alstonville Aquatic Centre will remain open.

The Alstonville Aquatic Centre will remain open until June 30 and then close for one month until July 31.

During this closure the Ballina War Memorial Pool will remain open.

People who hold a season pass to one pool will be able to use the other pool during the closures.

Since the redevelopment of both community pools operators have welcomed record numbers from across the community, the council said in a statement.

These closures will provide an opportunity for essential maintenance at the popular facilities.

Both pool facilities will remain open after their one month closures until June 30, 2020 as a trial to analyse pool usage during the cooler off season periods.

For more information visit ballina.nsw.gov.au or telephone Council on 1300 864 444.