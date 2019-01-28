Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning.
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning. Rachel Vercoe
News

Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Jan 2019 9:15 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN YET another incident to strike Moonee Beach this summer, two people were required to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in the early morning.

The swimmers were swept out from the creek mouth at around 6.40am.

Coffs Harbour Council Lifeguards responded, however the swimmers had already been saved by two surfers.

The lifeguards took to social media today to warn locals and visitors about swimming in creek mouths.

"Another incident at Moonee Beach early this morning which thankfully had a good result highlights how dangerous swimming in creek and river mouths on an outgoing tide can be," the post read.

The creek mouth saw the death of four men in December last year.

Ghouseuddin Mohhamed, 45, Syed Rahath, 35 and Junaid Mohd Abdul, 27, from western Sydney drowned after they were swept out to sea.

Within just five days, a 60-year-old Swiss national drowned at the notorious spot.

coffs harbour coffs harbour lifeguards drownings editors picks moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    When the bloody hell is it going to rain again?

    premium_icon When the bloody hell is it going to rain again?

    Weather THE Northern Rivers has had some "unusual weather” this January.

    • 28th Jan 2019 12:45 PM
    'Don't run from the police dogs': They will catch you

    premium_icon 'Don't run from the police dogs': They will catch you

    Crime One man learned that lesson the hard way

    'HUGE LOSS': Fire brigade mourns much-loved president

    'HUGE LOSS': Fire brigade mourns much-loved president

    News RFS pays tribute to hard-working and dedicated man

    Life-changing event prompted teen's career change

    premium_icon Life-changing event prompted teen's career change

    News He lost his eyesight, but not his determination