Swimmers smash records ahead of shut down

AQUA ATHLETES: IN THEIR final club championship of the season, the Lismore Worker Swim Team powered through the pool with two swimmers breaking club records on Friday March 20.

A CLUB record that had stood for 40 years was smashed when the Lismore Workers Swim Team held their final championships on Friday evening.

There was plenty of laughter in the air as the event was a chance for members to take a break for all the bad news surround sport.

Club coach Peter Harvey said it was really nice to be able to share some good news about how Indigo Creighton pulled out all the stops in the 50m Girls 12 butterfly.

“This record has held since 1981 and Isobel smashed it,” he said.

“And in the same race Tahlia Halliday also smashed a record.”

Harvey said he was proud of all the swimmers, their families and officials who did a marvellous job to stay in good spirits.

Harvey said everyone was doing their utmost to staying positive despite no longer having access to any swimming pools for the foreseeable future.

“After out training session this morning at Lismore Memorial Baths, council staff told us the pool is now closed,’ he said.

“We were hoping to support a local business and use the pool at Summit in Goonellabah but this is also closed now.”

Harvey said mental toughness and resilience was a significant issue for club members, now more than ever.

“Unlike another sport and you go training once or twice a week, some of our people are in the pool for between seven to 10 sessions a week,” he said.

“For some of the older swimmers, coming back from a break can be exceptionally hard.

“So we are encouraging all our members and supporters to stay as well, safe and as fit as they can.”