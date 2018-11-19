Swimmers flock to Alstonville carnival

READY, SET ... Patrick Fox on the block and about to hit the water at the Alstonville Swimming Club carnival on Saturday.

ABOUT 160 swimmers turned out for the first carnival at Alstonville since the town's pool reopened in July.

Swimmers came from as far as Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast for the Far North Coast qualifying event.

"We had 160 on the dot and that's not a bad effort after being out of the pool for 15 months,” Alstonville club registrar Wayne Rowe said.

"We're really happy to get that sort of response first carnival back and it was a great opportunity to showcase the new facility. It's looking great and everything from the pools to the diving blocks look fantastic.

"We've been keen to run a carnival for a while and to have a facility like this is a drawcard for a small town like ours.

"A lot of people have put work into it and it's a credit to Ballina Shire Council who have done a great job with it.”

The carnival was sanctioned by Swimming Australia and used for swimmers to register a time to compete at Coffs Harbour this weekend.

They can qualify for the NSW Country titles and eventually on to state championships from there.

FNC clubs Lismore Workers and Trinity Lismore were well represented along with host club Alstonville.

"Those two clubs have been big supporters of ours and were letting us swim at their club nights while we were out of action,” Rowe said.

"It's important for kids to build friendships and make connections with swimmers from other clubs, too.

"The Summit (indoor pool) took us in at Goonellabah during the redevelopment and we'll always be thankful to them for that.

"We had 45 members in the (Alstonville) club before we closed and we're already back to 66.

"We've got 28 kids going to the Coffs Harbour carnival which is a reasonable number.

"Swimming NSW has given us an additional twilight meeting in February and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”