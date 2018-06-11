Swimmers beware: No shark surveillance today

NSW Department of Primary Industries set up SMART Drumlines off the Coffs Coast.

NO NSW DPI helicopter surveys will be in operation between Ballina and Tweed today due to inclement weather conditions.

There will also be no SMART drumlines at Ballina.

The DPI posted the information on their Shark Smart site this morning.

The site also posted this morning two tagged bull sharks were detected at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina in the early hours.

No hazardous surf warning have been issued for the Byron and Tweed coasts by the Bureau of Meteorology.

But BoM predicts swells could reach up to three metres today, with coastal winds up to 25 knots.