Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Department of Primary Industries set up SMART Drumlines off the Coffs Coast.
NSW Department of Primary Industries set up SMART Drumlines off the Coffs Coast. NSWDPI
Environment

Swimmers beware: No shark surveillance today

JASMINE BURKE
by
11th Jun 2018 10:48 AM

NO NSW DPI helicopter surveys will be in operation between Ballina and Tweed today due to inclement weather conditions.

There will also be no SMART drumlines at Ballina.

The DPI posted the information on their Shark Smart site this morning.

The site also posted this morning two tagged bull sharks were detected at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina in the early hours.

No hazardous surf warning have been issued for the Byron and Tweed coasts by the Bureau of Meteorology.

But BoM predicts swells could reach up to three metres today, with coastal winds up to 25 knots.

dpi helicopter surveillance northern rivers beaches smart drumlines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Airbnb vs holiday park? What's the better deal

    premium_icon Airbnb vs holiday park? What's the better deal

    Business RESIDENTS have attributed the rapid growth of Airbnb to the "exorbitant costs” to stay at holiday parks on the North Coast.

    • 11th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Outback Wrangler shares his deadly encounters

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Outback Wrangler shares his deadly encounters

    News National Geographic television star in Ballina

    Caravan rego is about to get much cheaper

    premium_icon Caravan rego is about to get much cheaper

    News The price reduction will come into effect in November

    Will Harry and Meghan come to the Northern Rivers?

    Will Harry and Meghan come to the Northern Rivers?

    Celebrity Apparently they have a window free during their visit

    Local Partners