Swimbaits all the rage - at least among wholesalers

4th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
NO Murray cod could have escaped alive from the Australian Fishing Trade Association annual show at Broadbeach earlier this week.

Over the past few years, casting heavy, articulated swimbaits at big cod has become the "next big thing” in freshwater fishing.

Copeton Dam, near Inverell, has become its epicentre, attracting hundreds of fishos from all over to the place where these techniques were pioneered and honed.

And they haven't been afraid to spend big on new rods, reels and lures (some upwards of $200 each) in pursuit of these metre-plus Murrays.

But things have escalated to ridiculous levels now, with seemingly anybody in the industry with a product of the faintest interest to the swimbaiters pushing it hard at the annual trade show.

Whether it was hand-carved from exotic rainforest timbers and hand-painted by dusky maidens on the banks of a spring-fed stream in Belize, or moulded from materials whose petrochemical names are 72 characters long, there was a swimbait for you at the AFTA Show.

At this trade exhibition meant to gear up tackle retailers for the season ahead, there's always some "flavour of the year”.

It's swimbaits and eight-carrier braid this year, if the wholesalers have any say.

I'm the first to admit a well-balanced jointed swimbait does move through the water very realistically and has huge catching appeal.

It's just ... the price!

But there was "news” at the show, too.

The Taiwan-based Okuma tackle is now to be distributed by Tackle Tactics, of Brisbane, which secured the agency only a few weeks ago.

TT also released RevLockZ bladed heads redesigned with HeadlockZ-style keepers in a big range of sizes, along with NedlockZ standup-style heads in finesse sizes.

The bite-sized Z-man 2.75-inch Finesse FrogZ will catch plenty of bass around here this season.

River2Sea deservedly won best soft lure for its hyper-realistic Chasebaits Smash Squid and was runner-up with its Smash Crab Jnr.

Berkley's PowerBait Dropshot Minnow with foil insert and multiple sizes and colours also looks to become a real winner.

Shimano had 'em queueing up to check out their Squidgy Bio Tough soft plastics, said to be a biodegradable version of the popular TPE stretchy material.

Their Sustain FI threadline won best reel and the best combo gong went to the Shimano Tranx/Jewel swimbait combo.

The show-stopper reel for me was 13 Fishing's scarlet Concept Z baitcaster, with no ball bearings, its smooth operation instead relying on a new super-bushing that sneers at salt corrosion.

It'll be available next February and word is that the new bushing will next appear in line rollers on the 13 Fishing threadlines.

Another 13 Fishing standout was the New Fate Black rod, in a paradoxical, retina-burning hot lime green!

In a show with eight-carrier braids from everybody, the best-line winner was the very affordable Siglon PE braid, in four- and eight-carrier versions all the way down to a wispy 3lb.

The affordable Rovex D8 Depth Finder braid should go well for offshore trollers and jiggers who like their line colour-coded, metred, round and soft.

Australian lure company Halco released a 110mm version of its lipless Max range. At a highly castable 30g and able to be trolled to a ridiculous 20 knots, it has a big future for tailor, mackerel, mulloway and lots more.

Halco also released a redesigned lipless 60mm Trembler in some attractive colours.

Brisbane company L Wilson won best terminal tackle for the Mustad Fastach Snapper Rig and best rod for the incredible Bone Combat Beast travel rod.

These premium Bone rods are beautifully finished and some models display some of the most unusual blank tapers seen in a long while.

Wilson also won best clothing accessory for the Wilson Hooded Head Sock.

Daiwa Australia has taken over national distribution of the wonderful Japanese-crafted Duo lures. They're not cheap but my experience of a few Duo models some years ago indicates they're among the best in the business.

Daiwa has also released a range of Sol Mk III threadline reels that Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle rates as better than his current Certates and there's also a new range of Sol baitcasters and TD Sol rods. The new Exceler value range look the goods, too.

What won best lure?

Dunno, probably some swimbait...

Cod closure

UNTIL October 31 the Mann River and its tributaries upstream of the Clarence, including the Nymboida, are closed to all forms of fishing to protect breeding eastern freshwater cod.

Get caught with fishing gear adjacent to these waters, catch and release or whatever, and you can expect to get busted.

Topics:  fishing northern rivers sport

