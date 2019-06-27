Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLUB SAVED: The Lismore Workers Swim Team has received a reprieve from paying a $14,000 fee increase at the June 25 meeting.
CLUB SAVED: The Lismore Workers Swim Team has received a reprieve from paying a $14,000 fee increase at the June 25 meeting. Alison Paterson
Council News

Impassioned plea saves 91-year-old swim club

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a passionate plea by the oldest swimming club in the region, council have dropped a plan to charge them a $14,000 fee increase to use the local pool.

Instead the Lismore Workers Swim Team will pay only an increase by Consumer Price Index to use the Lismore Memorial Pool.

This decision came after members of the swim club, Jody Everson and Tony Auckram, joined coach Peter Harvey and other members at the extra-ordinary meeting of Lismore City Council on Tuesday evening.

Ms Everson said she is greatly relieved as "this decision has saved our club which has been going for 91 years."

"It has saved us and we can now proceed to support these families and kids who go on to compete locally and join state and national squads as well as support grass-roots swimming kids," she said.

"The club feels this a fantastic result, it was a great outcome for us.

"The fact the councillors did read our letters and take on board the feedback from the club, families of swimmers and the wider community was fantastic."

Mr Auckram, father of nationally-ranked multi-class athlete Ben, 15, said the decision means a great financial relief to the families of swimmers.

"Financially its a better outcome for the family," he said.

"Ben holds over 200 North Coast, state and national records and this decision means we can attend the bigger events Ben wants to attend in Sydney and around the country.

Mr Auckram said the club has helped his son Ben as he is able to leave his spina bifida in the wheelchair and be the best possible version of himself when he swims.

"The positive changes in Ben since he took up swimming in the last few years outweighs everything," he said.

And Mr Auckram said the challenge of speaking up for the swim club has changed him too.

"Three years ago I never thought I'd be able to do anything like this and fight to save our swimming club for the kids," he said.

council lismore city council lismore memorial pool lismore workers swim team
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News THE court heard the Northern Rivers solicitor, who has family ties to Serge Benhayon, was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct.

    The local homes that made it to Airbnb's new luxury site

    premium_icon The local homes that made it to Airbnb's new luxury site

    Business Airbnb Luxe is the new tier offer by the online company

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Why footy, cricket players love these shipping containers

    premium_icon Why footy, cricket players love these shipping containers

    Sport The modern new facilities are also better in flood conditions

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Council may consider cutting use of common weed killer

    premium_icon Council may consider cutting use of common weed killer

    Council News It is recognised in many countries as a key carcinogen