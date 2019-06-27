Impassioned plea saves 91-year-old swim club

CLUB SAVED: The Lismore Workers Swim Team has received a reprieve from paying a $14,000 fee increase at the June 25 meeting.

CLUB SAVED: The Lismore Workers Swim Team has received a reprieve from paying a $14,000 fee increase at the June 25 meeting. Alison Paterson

AFTER a passionate plea by the oldest swimming club in the region, council have dropped a plan to charge them a $14,000 fee increase to use the local pool.

Instead the Lismore Workers Swim Team will pay only an increase by Consumer Price Index to use the Lismore Memorial Pool.

This decision came after members of the swim club, Jody Everson and Tony Auckram, joined coach Peter Harvey and other members at the extra-ordinary meeting of Lismore City Council on Tuesday evening.

Ms Everson said she is greatly relieved as "this decision has saved our club which has been going for 91 years."

"It has saved us and we can now proceed to support these families and kids who go on to compete locally and join state and national squads as well as support grass-roots swimming kids," she said.

"The club feels this a fantastic result, it was a great outcome for us.

"The fact the councillors did read our letters and take on board the feedback from the club, families of swimmers and the wider community was fantastic."

Mr Auckram, father of nationally-ranked multi-class athlete Ben, 15, said the decision means a great financial relief to the families of swimmers.

"Financially its a better outcome for the family," he said.

"Ben holds over 200 North Coast, state and national records and this decision means we can attend the bigger events Ben wants to attend in Sydney and around the country.

Mr Auckram said the club has helped his son Ben as he is able to leave his spina bifida in the wheelchair and be the best possible version of himself when he swims.

"The positive changes in Ben since he took up swimming in the last few years outweighs everything," he said.

And Mr Auckram said the challenge of speaking up for the swim club has changed him too.

"Three years ago I never thought I'd be able to do anything like this and fight to save our swimming club for the kids," he said.