Swim coach makes a big splash

NATIONAL SELECTION: Lismore Workers Swim Team head coach Peter Harvey is thrilled that he and athlete McKinley Arnison, 14, have been selected for the Australia Para Swimming Squad.

A LISMORE swimming coach, and a talented and hardworking athlete he coaches, have been selected to join an elite group at the first event of 2020 World Para-Swimming Series in Melbourne.

Lismore Workers Swim Team senior coach Peter Harvey, 48, said he’s over the moon about being chosen as one of four coaches from around Australia to attend the Para Selection Squad event which runs February 10 to 17.

Harvey is also thrilled fourteen-year-old McKinley Arnison whom he coaches will also be competing at the event at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre.

“As far as para-coaching goes in a country town, this is huge,” he said.

“It’s very rare for a coach and a swimmer from the same club to gain national selection but the Lismore Workers Swim Team have done just that.”

Harvey said he’s excited to be part of the program where swimmers will be assessed for allocation in different para-swimming classes ahead of the competition where swimmers do their utmost in preparation for Tokyo 2020

A national swimming champion in his teens, Harvey has been coaching for 15 years.

He said being involved in the international assessment event, where athletes are rated and assigned a para class to compete, is an extraordinary honour.

Harvey said as well as looking forward to gaining an insight into race preparation, warm-up and swim-down techniques, it will also be a huge morale boost for McKinley and the club.

“For our swimmers to participate at these World Series events is amazing,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great experience to meet and work with the Australian Dolphins para-swim team in conjunction with their high-end coaches and train side-by-side, it’s probably the next biggest thing to a World Title or the Olympic Games.”

Harvey said the swim club and the community will also benefit.

“Our selection will increase the (swim club) and Lismore’s profile, and hopefully attract more para swimmers to the club,” he said.

“Two other multi-class swimmers from the (swim club), Ben Auckram and Aiden Yourell, will also be competing in the event.”