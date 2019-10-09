Swim coach faces 57 child sex charges

Former elite swim coach and MasterChef finalist Paul Douglas Frost faced court today on 57 charges of sexually abusing or grooming nine boys aged between eight and 16 at his father's swimming school.

Mr Frost, 44, is the son of renowned coach Doug Frost who once trained Olympic swimming legend Ian Thorpe.

On bail after spending a week behind bars last month following his arrest, Mr Frost applied to Bankstown Local Court magistrate Glenn Walsh to vacate a release condition.

After successfully having a bail condition varied so that he could travel near an international airport, while still being prohibited from entering one, Mr Frost walked swiftly from the court to a waiting car.

Police arrested Paul Frost (top right) at his Sylvania home and charged him with child sex abuse.

His other bail conditions include restrictions on leaving his home in southern Sydney .

He was arrested at his Sylvania house three weeks ago and charged with 10 alleged offences against two boys, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 16 and aggravated indecent assault of a child under 16.

Police then laid a further 47 charges over allegations he sexually abused another nine boys in Sydney.

Bankstown detectives began investigating Paul Frost in August after two men alleged they had been assaulted between 1997 and 2001, when they were aged between 11 and 16.

The alleged assaults occurred when Paul Frost was a coach at the Doug Frost Swim School in Padstow, in southwestern Sydney.

This is the pool where five time Olympic gold medallist Ian "Thorpedo" Thorpe once trained, but which has since closed down.

The further charges against Mr Frost allegedly relate to grooming, aggravated indecent assault and incite aggravated indecency.

At his first court appearance in September, Paul Frost entered no pleas and initially made no application for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate Paul Lyon.

In documents later filed at Sutherland Local Court, his wife Ivana Frost expressed her "shock and disbelief" at the allegations.

In an affidavit Ms Frost, who works as a senior executive at IKEA, pleaded for her husband to be freed on bail while awaiting trial.

"I am in shock and utter disbelief at the charges bought against Paul," Ms Frost stated.

She said her "loyal and caring husband" had a "gentle personality".

He was later released on bail and will face court again in December.

