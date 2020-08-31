Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will face court after allegedly being caught drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in Byron Bay. Picture: iStock
A man will face court after allegedly being caught drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in Byron Bay. Picture: iStock
Crime

‘Swerving’ French national charged with drink-driving

Liana Turner
31st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN on an international French driver's licence has been charged with drink-driving in Byron Bay.

Police in the town about 10.35pm on Wednesday, August 26, allegedly saw the 25-year-old man driving a while Toyota HiAce bearing Queensland registration plates in a generally southerly direction along Middleton St.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time.

In the vicinity of the Lawson St roundabout, the man was allegedly swerving for short distances.

"Police stopped the vehicle for the purpose of a roadside breath test," Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

"The male produced an International French driver's licence to Police.

"He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

"The accused was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis."

That breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.102.

Insp Cullen said the man told police he consumed four Corona beers between 6pm and 9.15pm.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for mid-range drink-driving and his licence was suspended.

Insp Cullen said the man, who was "moderately affected by alcohol at the time of driving", is due to face court on September 14.

byron bay crime byron bay local court drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        Premium Content Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        News THE road was closed for almost two hours while the crash scene was examined and the wreckage removed.

        New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        Premium Content New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        News "We have an amazing chef, there's no way we could pull this off"

        ‘Deeply sorry’: Council fined for disturbance of artefacts

        Premium Content ‘Deeply sorry’: Council fined for disturbance of artefacts

        News Council wanted the penalty notice to be withdrawn

        Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Premium Content Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Crime Police allege the woman got away only after she bit the man