Sweltering summer-like heat is here to stay

NORTHERN Rivers residents are enduring another sweltering day with temperatures set to tip 30C again after a warm week and a hot autumn day yesterday.

Weather forecasters predict the hot weather and above-average temperatures are not going anywhere soon.

Temperatures today are predicted to reach 30C in Lismore and Evans Head, 28C and 29C in Byron Bay and Ballina and 31C in Casino - all roughly 4C-6C above average for April.

Things are set to stay warm tomorrow with temperatures predicted to sit in the high 20s across the region.

The recent heat is expected to drop back to something more in tune with the season after tomorrow, but not for long.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees in the mid 20s before warming up again later in the week.

From Wednesday onwards there is a high chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for the rest of the week.

Up to 25mm of rain could fall on Thursday when showers are predicted to be heaviest.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Emily Mcveigh said all of this week temperatures are set to be above average.

The April average recorded by BoM for Cape Byron is 23.9C, 24.9C for Ballina and 25.8C for Lismore (Lismore records taken within the last 16 years).

"The main drivers have been high pressure systems across NSW,” Ms Mcveigh said.

"A series of highs have been pushing those higher temperatures and things have been drier than usual.”

She said the pattern for the temperatures will persist into May.

"We are expecting above average temperatures to continue into May but then lowering in June.”

According to BoM the highest recorded temperature during April for Byron Bay since 2003 was 29.8C on recorded on April 12 2014.

For Lismore it was April 18 2002 where temperatures reached 33.7C.

BoM said the recent persistent summer-like heat has many April records across Australia: