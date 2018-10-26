Menu
Casino photographer Dee Hartin took this spectacular image of last night's storm.
Sweltering day expected after last night's hail, lightning

26th Oct 2018 8:10 AM

A SHORT but intense storm brought hail to some parts of the Northern Rivers last night.

Ballina residents reported some "good-sized" hailstones and a heavy downpour during the storm, and hail was also reported in Tenterfield.

Storm-watchers in Casino and Lismore were treated to a spectacular lightning show with a sprinkling of rain, before the storm built up again as it hit the coast.

Last night's dramatic weather will today be replaced by sunny skies and high temperatures.

Lismore is expected to reach a top of 33 degrees, while Casino will hit 34 degrees.

It will be cooler on the coast - Ballina will get to 29 and Byron Bay will be 28.

northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners