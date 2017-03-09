Did the big waves arrive for surfers today?

Surfers at the Point in Lennox Head.

IF YOU were out this morning looking for the giant swell predicted you would have been disappointed with big wave riders having to stow their jet skis for another day.

Indeed, the weather couldn't quite make its mind up with dark brooding clouds on the horizon in the morning, giving way to bright sunshine and then drizzle.

The ocean was equally diverse with large dumpers at Boulders Beach, white wash and messy conditions around Sharpe's Beach and Ballina courtesy of the strong southerlies, but some good sets at Lennox Point.

Boulders Beach at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

Ballina white wash near Shelly Beach and North Wall. Marc Stapelberg

And while high tides and big surf have revealed a wooden structure on the Coffs Coast, the surf was more subdued along our shores.

The waves were smaller today with 4-6ft range waves around local surf spots and some bigger sets at the swell magnets.

Surfers at the Point in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

A West South West wind was blowing and semi clean conditions at Byron Bay.

Two metre swells predicted for the afternoon with a south wind of 20-30 knots.

Surfers at Lennox Point did catch some good waves with spectators commenting that it may clean up and become ideal later in the afternoon.

As a deep East Coast Low remains slow moving over the Tasman Sea it is possible that desired swell conditions will eventuate tomorrow or later in the week.

Looking forward to weather conditions on Saturday for Eat the Street the forecast is sunny with light winds and a comfortable 29 degrees.

Get your weekend activities in on Saturday as a high chance of showers are predicted for Sunday.