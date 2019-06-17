'Sweethearts of pastry' pop up in Ballina

Pop up store Choux Choux at Ballina owner Angel Bikoumou enjoy the opportunity to share their fine tasting French treats in Ballina.

LOVERS of fine tasting French delicacies rejoice because Bangalow's Choux Choux Patisserie is now open in Ballina.

Angel Bikmoumou opened the popular Patisserie in Bangalow with husband and pastry chef Olivier 17 years ago, but recently the couple decided it was time to "test the waters” in Ballina.

"We've been looking for the right location for about a year and it just felt right” Angel said.

"We opened on Tuesday and it's going really well.

"We've had a great response on Facebook - people have been waiting for us - we've been ready to open for a little while.”

While the Bangalow Choux Choux is still open for business, Ms Bikoumou said the plan was to permanently move the patisserie to Ballina.

"Bangalow is a beautiful, unique town but we're ready for a transition and a change,” she said.

"We think Ballina is a flourishing, growing town and we hope Ballina welcomes us with open arms.”

Angel said the 17 years in business at Bangalow had been wonderfully rewarding, but had flown by.

"It's had it's ups and downs like any small business, but I think we have such a consistent product and it's always been in our favour,” she said.

Angel revealed some of her Bangalow customers had likened Choux Choux croissants to ones found in Paris.

"Every thing is made from scratch on the premises at both Patisseries - our croissants are made with real butter, three's a three day process and we make all of our own puff pastry,” she said.

"It's a lot of work and definitely for people with fine taste.

"I've had people in Bangalow who travel a lot and they think that our croissants are as good as any, if not better than what they find in Paris... that's a nice compliment.”

Angel revealed Choux Choux was actually a play on words - without the x in French it means my sweetheart and with the x it means pastry - making them the sweethearts of pastry.

At Choux Choux, the classically French trained chefs produce well known pastries and delicacies like croissants, tarte tartin, fruit tarts, madeleines and some less well known but equally divine.

Serving French/Australian bakery goods, classic Menu items include quiches, pies, quiches with salad and gluten free options, delicious healthy smoothies and Dibella Coffee.

"One of the most popular treats is a strawberry tart, with crème patissiere, fresh cream and custard kisch mixed together and a really fine short crust pastry topped with fresh fruit,” Angel said.

"We've kept the Ballina patisserie simple but were looking to expand,” she said.

"We would like to start opening on Saturday mornings, and opening earlier...we want to build on it and start to offer breakfast in the future.”

Choux Choux Patisserie Ballina is open from Tuesday to Friday from 7.30am to 2.30ish in the old Hardwood Cafe location.... shop 8/216-234 River St, Ballina. Angel said they happily take cake orders by walk ins or phoning 668 14 127.