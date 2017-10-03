22°
Sweet treats and bargains at CWA's crafty bazaar

CREATIVE & CRAFTY: The Lismore branch of the Country Women's Association is holding a bazaar in town and will have some gorgeous craft items, delicious cakes, slices and preserves, plants and jumble for sale to raise funds for the local community.
Alison Paterson
by

CAKES, Crafts and community spirit will be available when the Lismore branch of the Country Women's Association hold their annual bazaar on Thursday morning.

From 8.30am on the corner of Magellan and Molesworth streets, the good ladies will have an amazing array of gorgeous crafts, beautiful baked goods, preserves, plants and some jumble as they raise funds for some local worthy causes.

CAKES & CRAFT: The Lismore branch of the Country Women's Association is holding a bazaar in town on Thursday morning and will have some gorgeous cakes, slices and craft for sale to raise funds for local causes.
CWA's Lismore handicrafts officer, Robyn Stewart said members have been busy knitting, crocheting, sewing and preserving for weeks ahead of their annual bazaar.

Ms Stewart said residents eagerly aniticpate the annual event and will be ready to snap up their favourite items.

"We will have our usual range of hand-towels, knitted and lace hangers with pomanders, knitted teddies, patchwork carry bags, gorgeous crochet rugs and beautiful quilted baby rugs,” she said.

"The food items include preserves such as beetroot and bread and butter cucumbers as well as cakes and slices.”

CWA Lismore president Jan Clifford OAM said even if it's sprinkling, members will be there to sell their goods.

"We will have plants, cakes and handicrafts and a bit of white elephant stuff,” she said.

"If it rains heavily we will hold the bazaar in the CWA rooms behind the croquet club and the fire station at Spinks Park.”

Ms Clifford said the monies raised will go towards supporting the local community.

"We have just made out annual donations to the school prizes and international donations to help the third work countries so the money here will go back into the local community

Lismore Northern Star
