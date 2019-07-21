Sweet sound of success: Violinists attend prestigious camp

SHINING STARS: Olive OReilly and Nika Feldshtein will represent the Northern Rivers Conservatorium at the orchestral tutorials with leading musicians from the Australian World Orchestra and the ANU School of Music at a four-day orchestra camp held in Goulburn and Canberra.

TWO talented violin students have been selected to represent the Northern Rivers at a four day orchestra camp held in Goulburn and Canberra.

New Italy's Olive O'Reilly, 13 and Byron Bay's Nika Feldshtein, 12, who are members of the prestigious Regional Youth Orchestra, will join 38 other young musicians from regional towns across NSW for four days of rehearsals, tutorials and concerts.

The young musicians will be tutored by leading musicians from the Australian World Orchestra and the ANU School of Music.

Olive said she was "really excited” to be selected for the orchestra, and was grateful to the Conservatorium staff for offering the opportunity to apply.

"Otherwise I would never have done this,” she said.

Nika said she was looking forward to the camp, and said this will be her first time performing as part of a large orchestra.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium director Anita Bellman said she was proud to see the duo's talents recognised.

"The Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums has forged wonderful partnerships with a number of leading music organisations,” she said.

"Our July project sees us collaborate for the fifth time with our major partner, the Australian World Orchestra, as well as for the first time with one of Australia's leading tertiary music institutions, the Australian National University's School of Music, both providing the best possible opportunities for our talented young musicians.”

She said the Regional Youth Orchestra consists of an auditioned orchestra of talented young musicians established in 2016 by the Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums.

Regional Youth Orchestra conductor Patrick Brennan said the chance to work with expert professional musicians would be "very inspiring” for the orchestra's future performances.

"At our previous orchestral projects, the students gained real insight into the life of a professional musician and several decided to pursue music as a career as a result,” he said.

Mr Brennan said the orchestra will meet up again at Tamworth in November, where they have been invited to perform a concert for Regional Arts NSW's conference and festival Artstate.