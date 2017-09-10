Sweet revenge: Pies slaughter Tigers by 51 points

NO PIE IN THE SKY: Byron Bay Magpies were ecstatic to beat Tweed Tigers by 51 points in Saturday's grand final

IT WAS Aussie Rules footy at it's very best when Byron Bay Magpies and the Tweed Tigers clashed in search of glory on Saturday.

After losing by one point to the Tigers in 2015 on a controversial count-back, this time the Magpies emerges victorious with a result no-one could count as anything other than stupendous.

From the first moment it was an incredibly physical game in which neither team gave any quarter, with bone-crunching tackles.

But there were also moments of elegant old-time football, with a number of players showing style with consistently sensational kicks, tackles and marks on both sides.

Despite aggressive play from the Tigers, after the final siren blew it was the Magpies who were jubilant, while the despondent visitors could only shake their heads at their 51 point shellacking by the home side.

The Magpies went into the match as prime favourites, having beaten the Tigers four times previously this season with an average winning margin of 66 points.

Excluding their round 13 shock loss to the Ballina Bombers, the Magpies have ruthlessly dominated the QFA Northern Rivers competition, dealing out some definite victories.

However, Byron did not make the mistake of thinking the Tigers were a pushover, recognising they have a real depth of talent which produced some very skilful ball handing in the first and last quarters.

While the match started out fairly evenly, the Magpies slowly clawed their way forward.

By half-time the score was Magpies 4.13.43, a whopping 30 points ahead of Tigers on 2.1.13.

At three-quarter time the score had jumped with Byron's 7.15.57 to Tweed's 4.3.27.

NO PIE IN THE SKY: Despite losing the premiership to the Magpies, the Tigers took out the best and fairest and leading goal kicker with Glenn Phelps. Alison Paterson

The fourth quarter saw Tweed rally, but when the final siren sounded, the score was lead by Byron with 12.18.90 to Tweed's 6.3.39

Victory was especially sweet for the Magpies and their supporters after losing by one point in a bitterly contested premiership to the Tigers in 2015.

Byron Bay coach Brett Porter was clearly elated with the results

"Tweed, it was good contest, you have a reputation for the way you attack the ball,” he said.

"Clearly two years ago gets rubbed in our face every time we play, so today its good to get that turned around from out last grand final.”

Magpies captain Nathan Moon said he was really proud of the team.

"I feel stoked, it's such a relief,” he said.

"It was such an awesome game from the start right to the end when in the last quarter Tweed started to pulling us back.”

The Best Player on Ground medal was won by Magpie's number 2 Matthew Caris.

Despite losing the premiership, the Tigers took out the best and fairest and leading goal kicker with Glenn Phelps.

Magpies captain Nathan Moon was jubilant with the result.

Tigers coach Jonathon Beven was gracious in defeat.

He praised his team whom he said played extremely well.

"It was a fantastic effort to pull our season together and get here today, you can hold your heads up high,” he said.

"The Byron boys were much too good for us today, all season you have been one step above everyone, it was and fantastic effort and well deserved.”

AFL Queensland State Infrastructure and Planning Manager, Jake Anson congratulated all the players on an excellent premiership match.