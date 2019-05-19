Menu
PRIMEX: Emily Grace from Flow Hive was showcasing the company's latest invention, the Flow Hive 2. Flow Hive won the Primex innovation scholarship and will attend the NZ Field Days next month.
Sweet new creation on show

Jackie Munro
19th May 2019 12:00 PM
IT HAS been a sweet ride for Flow Hive creators Cedar and Stu Anderson.

Since creating their unique honey harvesting system, the company has enjoyed a swag of accolades, including winning the inaugural Primex Innovation Scholarship.

The scholarship enables Flow Hive to compete in the international category at the New Zealand National Fieldays event at Mystery Creek, Hamilton in June, while also being offered a stall in the Primex Innovation Hub pavilion.

Flow Hive's research manager Emily Grace said it was "fantastic” to be able to exhibit at the primary industries field days for the first time.

"We really appreciated being recognised by such an important icon such as Primex when we found out we'd won the scholarship,” she said.

"We're also looking forward to be able to showcase our product in New Zealand, which is the biggest primary industries expo in the Southern Hemisphere.”

She said the Northern Rivers-based company had recently launched the latest generation of their honey harvesting system, the Flow Hive 2, which is currently on display at their Primex site.

She said it was the first time the company were showcasing live honey harvesting, and said members of the public had been really engaged with the system.

Ever the innovators, she said the company were still working on new developments.

"There's lots in the works which we can't share with you yet,” she said.

"But it's really exciting, and we can't wait to give you all a taste of what's come.”

