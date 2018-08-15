Sweet memories as strawberry farmers look back on 29 years

AFTER nearly three decades of picking countless strawberries this is the final season for Steve and Shelly Boswell.

The owners of Boswell's Strawberries yesterday announced they would retire this year.

It's a bitter-sweet ending for the couple who can no longer sell to or compete with the big supermarkets and their hard-working bodies are battle weary.

But Shelly said she and Steve had fond memories of the farm and all the people who came through the doors.

END OF A SEASON: Boswell's Strawberries owners Steve and Shelly Boswell are shutting up shop after more than 29 years of selling strawberries on the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

"It's been an interesting 29 years, we've met some characters and some nutters... we've had fun and hard work," Shelly said.

"Things change around.

"In the early days, we used to be able to supply Woolworths and Coles direct, we used to send to Sydney and Brisbane... about 15 years ago.

"The older you get, you think 'why work?'"

The Boswells started farming at a time when there were only 6000 people living in Hervey Bay.

Since then, they've watched the population explode.

One of their favourite memories has been seeing the children of their customers order from the store, then see those same people return years later with their own children.

"Some of our original customers are still bringing their grandchildren out to the farm... we've seen them grow up," Shelly said.

"You know people by their face, but not by their names... we've met some lovely people over the years.

"But now, it's time to enjoy life before it slips past."

In the meantime, the pair is looking forward to spending more quality time with their family.