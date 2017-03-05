Sweating it out for a good cause

Husband and wife Peter and Emily Martin of Elite Force Fitness Vintage give it their all in the tyre flip in the 2017 Samson Challenge.

IT'S a challenge to test even the fittest.

A sled pull, followed by a run with weighted jerry can, a run with a 25kg medicine ball, truck tyre flip, prowler push, 4km run, 1km swim then a gruelling obstacle course that includes monkey bars, a wade through skip bins filled with water, steep and slippery climbing walls and a final punishing 25 burpees before you can head to the finish line.

More than 500 competitors took on this torturous course at Hepburn Park Goonellabah on Saturday for the 2017 Samson Challenge.

Split into 135 teams of four, they sweated it out in overcast and humid conditions, cheered on by a supportive crowd.

The 8th Annual Challenge, which raises money for local charity Our Kids, attracted scores of teams from local fitness clubs, businesses and other organisations including Lismore City Council and Southern Cross University, as well as competitors from as far afield as Victoria and Queensland.

There were competitors of all ages and from all walks of life, including plenty of seasoned competitors back for their third or fourth Samson, but also first timers, including Lismore's Sally Willing: "It's the first time I've done it - I'm just trying to prove I can do it,” she said as she finished the second leg of the course.

"It's hard, I feel like I'm going to throw up, but it was my New Years Resolution to get fit and I'm out to prove a point.”

Another first timer was Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, who took on the Samson with fellow councillors Gianpiro Battista, Eddie Lloyd and Elly Bird.

"That was really hard,” he said, moments after crossing the finish line.

"I'm not doing it again, ever,” he laughed.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebakka Battista thanked all of the volunteers and sponsors and said the day was expected to raise $25,000 to buy paediatric equipment for Lismore Base Childrens' Ward and Special Care Nursery Ward.