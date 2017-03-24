Swapping scrubs for tap shoes, he's dancing for cancer

John Allan from St Vincent's Hospital and Megan Phillips from Megan Phillips Dance Academy are part of the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer.

BY DAY John Allan is a nurse unit manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital in East Lismore, by night he is putting in the hard yards and channelling his inner Gene Kelly learning a tap routine.

It's all part of Mr Allan's, mission to raise vital funds for Cancer Council's upcoming Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer, with dance partner Megan Phillips, owner of Megan Phillips Dance Academy.

He confessed he's even started dancing at work when no-one is watching.

"It's just like those dance montages in a movie, it's really weird," he said of his soft-shoe shuffle routine.

"I've never done any dancing in my life, it's my first time, it's fun."

Mr Allan and Ms Phillips will perform their routine at the dancing with the stars style event at the Lismore Workers Club on Saturday June 3, 2017.

With over 20 years in the healthcare industry, Mr Allan has seen the degree to which a cancer diagnosis can impact a family.

His motivation to go above and beyond to help those affected by cancer will exceed the boundaries of his role as Nurse Unit Manager and said looks forward to providing support and more importantly an uplifting night of entertainment.

"If I can do that whilst also providing some entertainment and believe me, my lack of dancing ability will provide plenty of entertainment, then I will have achieved more than I could hope for," he said.

"I am very keen to do all I can to help raise funds to support local people during their most difficult time."

Ms Phillips is a familiar face of Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer as she was an instructor in the 2015 event, and said she can't wait to be involved again.

"Raising money to fund research into eradicating this horrible disease is vital," she said.

"Which is why I'm looking forward to being involved in this wonderful event again. Let's kick cancer's butt."

Tickets to see the Stars and Teachers dance for cancer will go on sale in April.

Cancer Council community relations coordinator for the Northern Rivers, Abby Wallace, said the stars have a fundraising goal of $3,000, which will help to fund cancer research, support services and prevention programs in the local area.

"In the last 12 months, the Cancer Council Information Service at St Vincent's Hospital has provided information and support to over 400 cancer patients and their families," she said.

"The service aims to empower those affected by cancer, to know they are not alone," said Ms Wallace.

Show your support and contribute to John's fundraising efforts; donations can be made directly on his fundraising page.