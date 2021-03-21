Swans women’s team coach said they can make the grade

Former Wagga women's league Aussie rules coach Ken McPherson, 53, said he's very excited about the level of talent and commitment of the on the Lismore Swans women's squad. Photo: Alison Paterson.

Practising their marking, kicking, shepherding and tackling at Thursday night training, the Lismore Swans women's squad showed great focus and energy.

And if enthusiasm wins premiership then watch out because this women's team has it in spades.

But new coach Ken McPherson, 53, knows that games are won on more than simply passion.

McPherson's track record includes playing 310 games including a decade as a fullback or halfback and another 10 years as a centre half-forward or on-baller.

But he's come to this role at the Swans on the strength of his coaching, which saw him take one women's team from cellar dwellers to preliminary finals.

At Goonellabah's Hepburn Park on March 18, 2021, McPherson watches as assistant coach Salvatore Scholl, 38, leads the team on a group run around the park.

SUPER SQUAD: New Lismore Swans Women's team coach, Ken McPherson (back row third from right), said the 2021 team which combines experienced and new players, "has terrific potential." Assistant coach Salvatore Scholl is second from right. Photo: Alison Paterson

"I was really proud to coach Urana Football Club who had not won a game for years and we then went from wooden spoon to the preliminary finals," he said.

"After coaching women's for nearly six years and developing the women's game I am really impressed with the talent of many of these players."

While he concedes the women's team is in a rebuilding phase, an influx of fresh blood has seen numbers rise.

"We have some new players who are in their 40s which is great.," he said.

"If you want to play and your body is fit, come along.

"The Swans are about developing women's football and getting them to a level where they can find a pathway into the bigger leagues."

In the meantime, McPherson said he's concentrating on accurate kicking, handballing, shepherding, marking and tackling.

"It's very good to have assistant women's coach Sal on board too," he said.

"He knows the team and has excellent knowledge having been doing this for four years."

The Lismore Swans women's squad is looking to recruit new players for the 2021 season

Contact the club through social media or Ken Pherson directly on 0409 290 118.