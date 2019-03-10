SWANS vs SUNS: Lismore's historic AFL match kicks off

THE Sydney Swans are off and running with four early goals in the first quarter against Gold Coast Suns in the JLT Community Series Game at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Jordan Dawson, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke and Harry Cunningham have all scored goals for the Swans.

Gold Coast Suns forward Alex Sexton scored the first goal for his team.

Some of the crowd are still filing in on a hot afternoon in Lismore.

