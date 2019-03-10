Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bangalow family Rebecca, Ashton (son), Gavin Burton (father) enjoying the ALF at Lismore's Oakes Oval.
Bangalow family Rebecca, Ashton (son), Gavin Burton (father) enjoying the ALF at Lismore's Oakes Oval. Ursula Bentley
Sport

SWANS vs SUNS: Lismore's historic AFL match kicks off

Mitchell Craig
by
10th Mar 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sydney Swans are off and running with four early goals in the first quarter against Gold Coast Suns in the JLT Community Series Game at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Jordan Dawson, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke and Harry Cunningham have all scored goals for the Swans.

Gold Coast Suns forward Alex Sexton scored the first goal for his team.

Some of the crowd are still filing in on a hot afternoon in Lismore.

We'll be updating this story throughout the afternoon and adding more photos. Send your snaps in! Email news@northernstar.com.au

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
afl gold coast suns lismore oakes oval sydney swans
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man in serious condition after car crash

    premium_icon Man in serious condition after car crash

    News THE Westpac rescue helicopter flew the man to hospital.

    • 10th Mar 2019 1:21 PM
    25,000 feast at Eat The Street festival

    premium_icon 25,000 feast at Eat The Street festival

    News Big turn our activates city's heart

    • 10th Mar 2019 1:58 PM
    Taste sensations from every corner of the globe

    premium_icon Taste sensations from every corner of the globe

    News Japanese dumplings, Spanish seafood Paella and Byron Bay brownies.

    • 10th Mar 2019 1:51 PM
    $4 million for Ballina's ocean pool: Labor's promise

    premium_icon $4 million for Ballina's ocean pool: Labor's promise

    News Labor candidate backs new Shelly Beach project