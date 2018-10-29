Swans to play Gold Coast at Oakes

SWANS SET FOR LISMORE: In 2017 Sam Reid and Josh Kennedy fly for a mark for the Sydney Swans during the JLT Community Series match played against North Melbourne in Coffs Harbour. In 2019 the Swans will play the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval, Lismore n March 10.

SWANS SET FOR LISMORE: In 2017 Sam Reid and Josh Kennedy fly for a mark for the Sydney Swans during the JLT Community Series match played against North Melbourne in Coffs Harbour. In 2019 the Swans will play the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval, Lismore n March 10. Brad Greenshields

AUSSIE Rules fans will be thrilled to hear the Sydney Swans will take on the Gold Coast Suns in a pre-season game in March at Lismore's newly upgraded Oakes Oval.

Today, the AFL announced the revamped pre-season schedule with Oakes Oval one of three new venues in three different states to host the competition.

The AFL confirmed Sydney will play Gold Coast at Oakes Oval, Lismore, commencing at 1.10pm on Sunday, March 10.

The 2019 season will see clubs play their two JLT Community Series fixtures across two weeks, as opposed to three last year, with the schedule to span from Thursday to Monday each round.

AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said he was excited about the prospect of taking games to new locations.

"The JLT Community Series is all about connecting the elite men's game to regional and suburban footy grounds, allowing fans the opportunity to see their heroes and new recruits up close before the premiership season begins," Auld said.

"The regions hosting 2019 JLT Community Series matches highlight and align to the work JLT undertakes within the football community and experience shows us that football fans from all parts of the country embrace the pre-season matches, while players are able to return to communities that have played a big part in their careers."