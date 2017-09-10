Swans thrash Bombers in first women's grand final

SWAN'S VICTORY: The Lismore Swans beat Ballina Bombers in a decisive victory to be named the winners of the 2017 inaugural AFL grand final.

THE historic women's grand final fought out between Lismore and Ballina showed a tremendous amount of grit and determination.

The Lismore Swans dominated the Ballina Bombers from the first siren, but faced tough tackles from an opposition who never gave up until the very end.

At half-time the score was Swans 1.4.10 to Bombers 0.0.0.

By the final siren saw the Swans win with 1.7.13 to Ballina's 1.0.6.

Best on ground was won by Lismore's Tamara Hamshaw who wears the number 16.

Swans captain Laura Small said she was absolutely thrilled with the win.

"It feels amazing, I am so proud of the girls who worked so hard all season,” she said.

"We pulled a few players with injuries back in so there was a lot of bandaging, but all worth it!”

Small said her players went into the match feeling good but in no way underestimating the opposition.

"We dug deep to get this victory,” Small said.

"We have a good trainer, good coach and lots of good supporters.”

Now Small said the Swans are already looking ahead to 2018.

"We have a lot of girls who are interested in playing next season,” she said.

Swans coach Carl Merrison was obviously thrilled with the win.

"It was a hard fought game,” he said.

"To my girls you worked hard all year and i hope you are happy with this premiership.”

Ballina coach Simon Bailey congratulated Lismore and praised his won team, whom he said played very well.

"Good on you Swans, it was a hard fought game,” he said.

"It was pleasure to coach Ballina, good on you girls thanks very much.”