Swans take heat out of the Suns

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley during the JLT Series AFL preseason game against the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley during the JLT Series AFL preseason game against the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval, Lismore. Ursula Bentley

SYDNEY Swans ran away with a convincing 19.9 (123) to 11.15 (81) over Gold Coast in the JLT Series AFL preseason game at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

A crowd of 4918 braved the heat today, with the Swans kicking nine goals in a dominant second quarter to set up the win.

They fielded a strong side led by the likes of Josh Kennedy, Jarrad McVeigh, Isaac Heeney and Aliir Aliir.

Heeney was the only Swans casualty, leaving the field with an ankle injury.

"He rolled his ankle, so we finished Isaac off a bit early but he's okay,” Swans coach John Longmire said.

"We had a few blokes knocked around from the heat and we were able to give everyone a good run.

"Aliir Aliir was good today; he gave us a real contest around the centre bounce and had a spring in his step.”

Luke Parker had 24 touches and kicked three goals while Kennedy (30) and Tom Papley (26 and a goal) also played well.

Swans Academy product Nick Blakey played half-forward and kicked two goals from his 10 disposals.

To the Suns' credit, they never gave in and were level with Swans at the end of the first quarter.

Forward Jack Lukosius kicked two goals in the third quarter and was prominent in defence when he moved to the back in the final quarter.

"They (the Swans) started well but we were able to fight back and they just got away from us there,” Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

"You have to remember we're playing against a premiership contending list here.

"The bulk of that team have been playing together for seven to eight years so we'll take a lot out of that.

"We ran the game out and I thought we looked okay there towards the back end.”

The Swans came out firing with four early goals in the first quarter to Jordan Dawson, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke and Harry Cunningham.

Gold Coast forward Alex Sexton scored his team's first goal and was solid throughout.

Sam Reid and Will Hayward each kicked two goals in the first half.