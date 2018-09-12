Swans superstar’s Melbourne stunner

MIDFIELD gun Luke Parker is reportedly considering walking out on the Swans.

According to reports the 25-year-old is considering his options after Sydney's miserable conclusion to a turbulent season which ended with a 49-point loss to rivals GWS.

Parker's uncertain future comes despite the two-time club best and fairest remaining contracted through to the end of the 2021 season.

Parker's situation certainly raises questions about the Swans' football department with fellow stars Dan Hannebery and Jake Lloyd also considering leaving the club this trade period.

The Herald Sun reports there are unconfirmed trade rumours that suggest Essendon will try to get a deal done for Parker.

Parker in 2016 signed a massive five-year extension with the Swans designed to keep rival clubs at bay as Parker entered free agency territory.

Footy Show reporter Damian Barrett told the AFL's Trade Radio podcast that there is going to be "change afoot" at Sydney.

"One of many players who are contracted - and that's going to be the default position for this player - is Luke Parker," Barrett said.

"Again questions are being asked by people in Melbourne about the possibilities around him," Barrett told the AFL Trade Radio Podcast.

"Watch this space on him and other contracted players at the Swans, because there is going to be change afoot on them."

Sydney star Hannebery has reportedly informed the AFL club he wants to be traded.

The 27-year-old, a member of the 2012 premiership side, told Swans coach John Longmire of his decision in an exit interview on Tuesday, Fox Footy reports.

Hannebery has three years left to run on his contract but St Kilda are actively pursuing the Swans vice-captain.

Star defender Lloyd, whose stocks continued to rise during a consistent season that was rewarded with selection in the preliminary 40-man All Australian squad, is also yet to sign a contract extension.

Lloyd's suitors include Gold Coast but the 24-year-old reiterated two weeks ago that he wants to remain at the SCG.

"We're hoping Jake stays," Swans coach John Longmire said in his post-match press conference.

Regarding Hannebery, Longmire noted the issue wasn't on his radar after such a disappointing loss.

"I haven't thought about it," he said.

"At the moment he's contracted, so that's where it sits."

- with AAP

ST KILDA'S BONKERS TRIPLE PLAY

Port could go from the big winner of free agency in 2017 to the big loser in 2018.

ST Kilda has been linked with a seemingly impossible play for superstars Chad Wingard, Dan Hannebery and Dylan Shiel.

Seven News reported on Tuesday night the Saints are working on a deal the Giants midfield star "can't refuse".

Shiel remains contracted with GWS through to the end of 2019, but the Saints and Carlton have both been linked with moves to recruit the 25-year-old.

"A leading trade source told me the Saints have made a massive offer," Seven's Tom Browne reported on Tuesday.

"The Saints insist that Shiel's concentrating on the finals - and they have, they're respecting Shiel playing at the moment. But I think they're at least grappling with the idea of offering him $1.2 or $1.3 million, 'offer you can't refuse' stuff, over six or seven years.

"That'll definitely play out in the next little while. He's definitely still a big chance of staying at the Giants, but St Kilda I think grappling with the idea of having a red-hot go at Dylan Shiel."

The Saints have already been reported as the front-runners to sign Swans star Dan Hannebery and the re-building club has also been working on a deal with Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard.

Wingard is signed until the end of the 2019 season, but could leave the club through free agency next year, putting pressure on Port to consider a trade this off-season.

"This trade circus is getting more and more crazy," Fox Footy reporter Tom Morris told FIVEaa radio.

"The jungle drum I've got is Chad Wingard to the Saints.

"I just wonder how interested they are and whether they're actually going to make a big play for that?

"They've got one very early pick and then none until Pick 56, but they've got future picks."

- AAP