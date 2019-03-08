Swans set to fly at Lismore

SYDNEY Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy expects his team to be close to full strength against the Gold Coast Suns in the JLT Series AFL preseason game at Oakes Oval, Lismore, Sunday .

A returning Jarrad McVeigh will join the likes of Aliir Aliir and Isaac Heeney while Gold Coast will be led by new co-captains David Swallow and Jarrod Witts.

"We're pretty close to full strength now and everyone is looking forward to a good hit-out,” Kennedy said.

"I think a number of guys will put their hands up and I expect a pretty strong performance.

"I haven't played at Lismore and don't think many of the guys have.

"We're not really sure what to expect but we'll be focused on playing well and trying to entertain the crowd.

"It's all about putting the things in place we've been working on all preseason and making sure we're good to go in a few weeks.”

Swans star Lance "Buddy” Franklin will miss the game and will not make the trip to Lismore.

He is still recovering from off-season groin surgery and will be pushing to return in time for the first round.

The Swans will arrive tomorow with Kennedy to lead the team in a captain's run and open training session at 2.30pm.

The Lismore Swans will form a guard of honour for the Sydney players when they run on to the field.

Kennedy has captained the Sydney Swans for the past two seasons, with the Lismore game just the second time he has shared the duties with new co-captains Luke Parker and Dane Rampe.

McVeigh and Adam Goodes were co-captains when the Swans last won the prem- iership in 2012 while McVeigh and Kieren Jack shared the responsibility from 2013 to 2016.

"It wasn't something I was expecting but it was decided that it was the right time to go back to that model,” Kennedy said.

"It's all worked out well so far and we've been able to face the challenges together as a unit.”

The Suns' three top draftees have been selected for Sunday, with Ben King named in defence and Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine in the forward line.

The game will start at 1.10pm.