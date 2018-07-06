Menu
CELEBRATING 150: Lismore Swans vice-captain Angus Legoe will celebrate his 150th game for the Aussie rules team when they take on the Tweed Tigers at Oakes Oval on July 7.
Swans player scores 150th game

Alison Paterson
6th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
CHARGING down the ground, taking a specky here and preventing a goal score there, Lismore Swan defender Angus Legoe is renown for putting skin in the game.

As the team's vice-captain, Legoe, 32, has worn the red and white for a decade and celebrates his 150th game at Oakes Oval on Saturday when they play the Tweed Tigers.

Regarded by his team-mates as a formidable player and by his foes as a defender who has stopped more kicks through the white sticks than they care to remember, Legoe grew up playing Aussie Rules in South Australia.

He polished his skills with the University of Melbourne's team the University Blacks and when he moved to the region, Legoe wasted no time signing up with the Swans for the 2008 season.

Legoe said while he's had stints in the forward positions, he's best suited to the backline.

'I'm only six foot, but I'm a versatile player,” he said.

"Getting to 150 games is such a great feeling, but for me, the best moment was winning the 2011 premiership.”

Since he first ran onto the ground 10 years ago, he's now recognised as potentially one of the all-time great defenders in the club's 34 year history.

Coach Joey Mitchell said he feels blessed to have such a hard-working yet humble personality on the team.

"His presence brings so much experience to this squad, allowing our younger players to feed off his relentless yet smart approach to defending quality opponents,” he said.

"It's a pleasure to coach someone who is still willing to learn and be open to instructions (and) it's probably why he keeps getting better with age”.

Daniel Bruce who has played more than 200 games for the Swans, said Legoe is relentless in his ability to kick-start many Lismore rebounds and entry in to their forward 50m zone.

"From the first moment I ever saw Legoe play, to watching him last week, he hasn't changed his game style one bit,” Bruce said.

"He's still the same player that came to the club in 2008, with that intelligent style of football that always picks apart his opponent (and) he is also an absolute top bloke too.”

Legoe said he's thrilled the game's gaining momentum.

"AFL is still growing and the women's and reserves team makes it a lot more fantastic,” he said.

