Swans plan to soar in 2019

SWANS PRE-SEASON: New Lismore Swan's women's coach Laura Cahill (centre) is confident her team have the courage and commitment to shine in the 2019 season. Alison Paterson

THE temperature might be scorching but its no match for the commitment of the Lismore Swans players.

On Tuesday evening players from the senior men's and women's teams showed the fire in their bellies as they took part in pre-season training.

As the women's squad went through their paces, their new coach former captain Laura Cahill said 2019 will be an exciting and challenging year.

And being the number one women's team in the competition brings challenges as well as glory.

Lismore Swans Women team:

Cahill said the team are planning on training hard and smart to claim a hat trick to claim a third back-to-back premiership.

"We definitely know we have a huge target on our back,” the 31-year old said.

"So we are looking at moving back to basic fundamentals as well as away from a primarily skills-based training session and moving towards more team-building.”

Cahill said the team would field a potent mix of experienced and newer players for 2019.

"We have 80 per cent retained players and 20 per cent new,” she said.

"The new players who are jumping on board bring sporting experience including playing AFL previously and some played touch football so they have some knowledge behind them.”

Meanwhile, new assistant coaches for the men's squad Paul Holden, 28, and Daniel Sproule, 23, said they are looking forward to working with coach Joey Mitchell.

Lismore Swans men's team:

"This year we have a lot of new players,” Sproule said.

Holden who played the game in Victoria said there's a lot talent in the squad.

"Our job is help Joey work with the players to be one consistent team,” he said.

"We are looking forward to the reopened Oakes Oval with the JLT match in March and playing there all season.”

Both teams welcome new players - go to https://www.lismoreswans.com/