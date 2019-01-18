Menu
SWANS SIGN-ON: The Lismore Swans are looking for players in their men's women's and junior divisions. In 2018 The Lismore Swans women's squaud celebrated back-to back wins.
Swans look for high flyers

Alison Paterson
18th Jan 2019 8:03 AM
IF YOUV'E ever thought about giving Aussie Rules a go, then the Lismore Swans want to hear from you.

This weekend representatives from the team will be at the base of the Coles escalators at Lismore Square, ready to share their passion for the game and club as they hold sign-up sessions each day between 9am and 4pm.

Club members will be on hand to chat with men and women interested in playing the Lismore Swans senior teams as well as youngsters in the juniors.

Club representative Joady Weatherup said 2019 will be a terrific year.

"It will be a great year for the club with the first graders playing at Oakes Oval on March 10, " she said.

"This will inspire everyone in all our other teams.”

Weatherup said she hoped more women and men will give Aussie Rules a go.

The men's and women's teams are great,” she said.

"We are always interested in welcoming new players.”

Weatherup said the Lismore Swans has a lot to offer players of all ages and levels.

"It's a very inclusive club,” she said.

"Lismore Swans has a fantastic social club with great sponsors and real community involvement, our club culture has something for everyone.”

Adults can sign up online via www.lismoreswans.com and juniors at www.lismoreswansjuniors.com.au

