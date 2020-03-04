Swans introduce ‘fresh blood’ from Ireland for 2020

THE Lismore Swans have signalled a changing of the guard with the appointment of a former Gaelic footballer to lead the charge for the men's senior team during 2020 season.

And for the captain, it's a return to his birthplace.

Ahead of playing in an expanded competition as part of the Queensland Football Association Division 2 South League, the appointment of 29-year old Eoghan McNutt is seen by senior club officials as a savvy move to bring the highly experienced Irish footballer with a robust leadership style back into the fold.

On Thursday evening at training, men's coach Joey Mitchell gave a charged speech about the reinvigorated team's approach.

He said McNutt would bring both international football and solid Aussie rules experience gained playing for Power House Amateur Football Club in Melbourne, Victoria where he was 2019 runner-up for the best and fairest.

"Eoghan also played here during the 2017 season and he's taken a big chance by coming back and relocating here," Mitchell said.

"It's a case of fresh blood as Eoghan will also choose his own senior leadership team."

As the players applauded the announcement, McNutt stepped forward and spoke firmly about his vision for the coming season as the Swans leave the comfort of Division 4 where they formally only played against clubs from Ballina, Byron Bay and Tweed.

McNutt who stands 1.93m emphasised his belief that personal responsibility for a player's training, fitness and approach to the game is paramount.

"It's an honour and a privilage to captain the team in 2020," McNutt said.

"With the leadership team, the qualities I will be looking for include accountability, because if you make yourself accountable for everything you do, then you can lead from there, it all follows."

He said it was great to be back in Lismore as he was born here 29 years ago while his father

came out to Southern Cross University, but left when he was two years old and grew up in County Kildare not far from Dublin.

McNutt's footy background includes playing for Maynooth FC where he helped them win two premierships in the university league.